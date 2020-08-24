National NEWS ANALYSIS: Can NPA demand standards from others that it does not demand of itself? No action has been taken against the organisation’s senior officials implicated in pursuing politically motivated prosecutions BL PREMIUM

It’s been a year and a half since Shamila Batohi took over leadership of a manifestly broken National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and promised the perpetrators of crime and corruption that “your days of acting with impunity are numbered”.

But as Batohi and the organisation she leads promise that they will soon launch long-awaited prosecutions against those implicated in the looting of parastatals and government departments, the NPA also needs to address unresolved allegations that some of its most senior officials are implicated in wrongfully pursuing politically motivated prosecutions, allegedly as part of the state capture project.