National Holomisa plea for smaller party vote on Mkhwebane rejected National Assembly rules committee rejects UDM leader's call on deciding fate of public protector

The National Assembly’s rules committee has rejected a plea by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa for smaller parties to be given a vote in deciding the fate of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The decision will now be referred back to the National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise for a final decision. It was Modise who referred the matter to the rules committee to consider...