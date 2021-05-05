Holomisa plea for smaller party vote on Mkhwebane rejected
National Assembly rules committee rejects UDM leader’s call on deciding fate of public protector
05 May 2021 - 15:33
The National Assembly’s rules committee has rejected a plea by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa for smaller parties to be given a vote in deciding the fate of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The decision will now be referred back to the National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise for a final decision. It was Modise who referred the matter to the rules committee to consider...
