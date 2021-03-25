National

Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June

The Pretoria magistrate’s court heard that the national director of public prosecutions is still deliberating on representations made by her legal team

25 March 2021 - 12:40 Naledi Shange
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/FELIX DLANGMANDLA
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/FELIX DLANGMANDLA

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have to wait until June to hear whether she will stand trial for perjury.

She made a brief appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the court heard that the national director of public prosecutions (DPP) was still deliberating on the representations made by her legal team to have the charges against her squashed.

The case was postponed to June 25. Mkhwebane faces three charges, which her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, during her last appearance described as “frivolous and contrived”. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said then that it believed it had a strong case against her and it had no qualms with her approaching the DPP for its opinion on whether she had a case to answer to.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema at the time gave a breakdown of the three charges that the embattled public protector faces. All three relate to her allegedly lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the meetings she had with then-president Jacob Zuma.

“The first allegation is [with] regards to a meeting she had with former president Jacob Zuma, where she said only she had one meeting and the truth is opposite to that,” Ngwema said. “The second one is what she discussed with Zuma in that second meeting. She said she discussed his response to the preliminary findings, whereas the truth also points differently to that.

“The third one is that they only discussed the preliminary report, whereas in terms of our investigation, they did not only discuss that. “She said all those things under oath, and in terms of the law that is an offence — and that is why she has been brought to court to answer to those allegations.”

TimesLIVE

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before Zondo heads to court

The Constitutional Court will hear an applaication for a contempt of court order against the former president
Politics
2 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane: first round goes to Ramaphosa

The vote is a step closer to a possible impeachment of the public protector, the first such action against a head of a Chapter 9 institution
National
1 week ago

Thandi Modise clashes with MPs over public protector vote

The National Assembly speaker said parliament’s chief whips’ forum is trying to usurp her powers
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma will not participate in Thursday’s contempt ...
National
2.
SAA pilots hailed for preventing take-off disaster
National
3.
Union threatens strike at Massmart over ...
National
4.
Covid-19 advisers call for return of alcohol ...
National / Health
5.
Treasury may seek lesser of two evils with Eskom ...
National

Related Articles

Magashule hails ANC MPs who abstained from Mkhwebane vote

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aims to have perjury charges withdrawn

National

Who will protect us from the protector?

News & Fox / Trending

Mpofu and Gordhan continue tense stand-off at state capture commission

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.