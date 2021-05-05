National Acsa strategy during pandemic turbulence puts it on road to recovery CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa says cost cutting and sale of noncore asset paid off BL PREMIUM

Airports Company SA (Acsa), which was one of the few profitable state-owned enterprises (SOEs) before Covid-19 struck, says it is firmly on the road to recovery after slashing its operating expenses and disposing of some of its noncore assets.

“Compared to last year [2020], Acsa is in a much better place. It is not necessarily because our operating environment has improved, we are still dealing with a lot of uncertainty at the moment,” Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa told MPs on Wednesday...