Acsa signs new R3bn loan with banks

The deal with Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Nedbank doubles an existing R1.5bn overdraft-type facility up for renewal in June

20 August 2020 - 12:48 Wendell Roelf
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: ACSA
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has signed a new R3bn loan with domestic banks and shelved major projects to shore up its finances during the coronavirus crisis, its CFO said on Thursday.

Since March, when a state of disaster was declared to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, major domestic airports, such as the continent’s busiest, OR Tambo closed, knocking revenue at Acsa.

“We’ve got facilities of R3bn confirmed,” Siphamandla Mthethwa said.

The deal with Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Nedbank doubled an existing R1.5bn overdraft-type facility up for renewal in June, he said, adding that further easing of lockdown restrictions this week to allow inter-provincial leisure travel will help.

Acsa, which is 74%-owned by the government and counts the Public Investment Corporation as its second-biggest shareholder, told lawmakers in May that it needed the Treasury’s support to finance up to R11bn of new debt by 2025.

But Mthethwa said on Thursday this sum was a “worst-case projection” over a six-year period, and the more relevant number is the R3.5bn Acsa needs by 2023.

“So, the nature and form of this support is not confirmed, it is at a sensitive stage and we cannot say whether we are getting a guarantee, an equity injection, or some form of debt,” he said.

Acsa, downgraded by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service in June for the second time in 2020, has slashed its three-year capital expenditure bill to R2.8bn from a previously projected R17.6bn, Mthethwa said, after shelving a new runway and terminal planned at Cape Town international airport and similar large upgrades at OR Tambo.

The company, which also holds concessions at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, is on track to sell its 10% stake in Mumbai to an unidentified buyer, said Mthethwa, adding, “We have set ourselves a target of June 2021 as the latest we need to conclude the transaction.” 

Reuters

SA’s big investment hopes may turn out to be hype

As the pandemic forces companies to review capital expansion plans, the state’s $100bn investment target is under threat
OR Tambo is ready for domestic flights, says transport minister

Fikile Mbalula and Acsa CEO tested the airport’s state of readiness as business air travel is set to increase in the coming weeks
Acsa, Land Bank join queue for cash

Finance minister Tito Mboweni could come under new pressure to shift money to struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ahead of his revised budget ...
Revenue-deprived Acsa set to collect limited rental income

The airports operator is charging retailers based on a percentage of turnover
