Strike likely to choke off water to Gauteng residents and businesses

More than 15-million residents in SA’s economic hub, Gauteng, could be left without water when the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) goes on an indefinite strike at Rand Water from Wednesday.

Samwu, the country’s largest union in the local government sector, represents more than 260,000 municipal workers. It said that it had elected to down tools after the water utility allegedly changed conditions of employment.

Rand Water supplies Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities, local municipalities, mines and other industries, and parts of Mpumalanga, the North West and Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily.

Gauteng has a population of more than 15-million people, according to Stats SA.

The strike could cripple crucial economic sectors such as manufacturing, mining and agriculture, which uses about 60% of all available water in the country for irrigation.

Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha said on Monday the decision to down tools "is a painful one as we know that taps will definitely run dry in all areas that are serviced by Rand Water".

She said the strike is noble and justified and well within their rights.

"The management unilaterally decided that they are not going to pay our bonuses — which they have been paying for the past 70 years — because they said we didn’t reach the net income target. Yet we don’t even know what the targets were; that information is not forthcoming," Madisha said.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said: "I don’t have a mandate to comment. If needs be management will release a statement."

The dispute was successfully referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, a statutory body for aggrieved employees.

Madisha said the union would not allow the employer to "bully workers by unilaterally changing employees’ conditions of service without any consultation whatsoever".

A dry run

She continued: "Rand Water should actually consider this strike as a dry run for what is coming their way when Samwu will be presenting its salary and wage demands at the Amanzi Bargaining Council, which is inclusive of all of the country’s 12 water boards."

Samwu is demanding a one-year wage agreement of a R4,000 salary increase across the board, a R15,000 minimum wage, R3,500 housing allowance, 80% employer medical aid contribution, 25% employer contribution towards pension, and six months’ paid maternity leave and one month paid paternity leave.

"We want to categorically and unambiguously state to Rand Water and all other water boards that Samwu is ready to defend its members and will not stand idle when their gains are being reversed," said Madisha.

The SA Local Government Association, the body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, has proposed a 2.8% wage increase for 2021/2022, below the 2.9% inflation rate recorded in February and the 4.3% average the Reserve Bank expects for 2021.

It has also called for municipalities that are in financial distress to cut wages in real terms and freeze other perks linked to wage hikes.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za