ANC and DA face off on devolution of powers in Western Cape
The DA-controlled provincial government has long called for the devolution of powers especially over policing, energy and transport
13 April 2021 - 18:04
Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s call for greater powers to be devolved to provinces was rebuffed on Tuesday by ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore who said the governing party's focus was rather on strengthening municipalities.
In terms of the Constitution, each of the three spheres of government — national, provincial and local — have specific powers and functions assigned to them...
