Cape Town CBD office market shows tenacity Workers are expected to return to offices once SA is through the Covid-19 pandemic

The Cape Town CBD’s commercial property market has withstood the pandemic and is likely to remain tenacious despite concerns that the adoption of working from home will be the death of the office.

Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund and chair of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), said resilient commercial property owners and businesses in the Cape Town city centre had adjusted to the “punishing economic effects brought on by Covid-19 last year”...