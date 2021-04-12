National Cape Town wants leaders of violent protests to pay Civic actions are predicted to escalate in the lead-up to the local government elections BL PREMIUM

With land invasions and service delivery related protests set to escalate sharply across SA ahead of the local government elections, the City of Cape Town is taking a strong stance against the destruction of property during protests, saying those found liable should pay.

The DA-led Cape Town announced on Monday that it is moving ahead with a R1.4m civil claim against the EFF and Gatvol Capetonian, an organisation that describes itself as a pressure group seeking to highlight the plight of backyard dwellers...