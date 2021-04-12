Cape Town wants leaders of violent protests to pay
Civic actions are predicted to escalate in the lead-up to the local government elections
12 April 2021 - 18:15
With land invasions and service delivery related protests set to escalate sharply across SA ahead of the local government elections, the City of Cape Town is taking a strong stance against the destruction of property during protests, saying those found liable should pay.
The DA-led Cape Town announced on Monday that it is moving ahead with a R1.4m civil claim against the EFF and Gatvol Capetonian, an organisation that describes itself as a pressure group seeking to highlight the plight of backyard dwellers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now