Eskom makes plans to avoid Oracle switch-off
Interim chair Malegapuru Makgoba vows lights will stay on while procurement process is under way for new software suppliers
09 April 2021 - 05:10
Eskom has made contingency plans to ensure that its dispute with US software company Oracle does not lead to a blackout and is already embarking on a procurement process to look for alternative suppliers, Malegapuru Makgoba, the interim chair of its board, says.
“No South African should have sleepless nights about the possibility of lights going off because of Oracle,” Makgoba told Business Day on Thursday, after being briefed by executives on the legal dispute...
