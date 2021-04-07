National Scopa halts probe into racism claim against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter De Ruyter says the allegations are entirely without merit and ‘appear to be an attempt to subvert Eskom’s internal disciplinary process’ BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), has resolved to put its investigation into allegations of racism against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on hold, to allow the power utility to conduct its own probe.

De Ruyter, who was brought in to revive the struggling power utility, which supplies virtually all of SA’s electricity, is facing racism accusations that threaten to derail the company’s drive to put it on a sustainable path...