National Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be on her way out

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could become the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be booted out of office after a report in parliament by an independent panel found prima facie evidence of misconduct or incompetence.

The panel, which was appointed in November 2020 after a series of devastating court judgments against Mkhwebane, called into question her fitness to run an agency set up to protect and promote democracy...