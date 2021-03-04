National Cash crunch leaves Zondo teams unpaid Investigators and lawyers out of pocket for five months as promised state funding slow to arrive BL PREMIUM

Investigators and lawyers contracted by the Zondo commission have not been paid for the past five months because of a shortage of funds, with some effectively working as volunteers and others taking on outside work.

The crunch comes as the commission reaches a crucial point, with many of the key individuals implicated in corruption during the administration of Jacob Zuma now appearing under cross-examination...