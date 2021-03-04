Cash crunch leaves Zondo teams unpaid
Investigators and lawyers out of pocket for five months as promised state funding slow to arrive
04 March 2021 - 05:10
Investigators and lawyers contracted by the Zondo commission have not been paid for the past five months because of a shortage of funds, with some effectively working as volunteers and others taking on outside work.
The crunch comes as the commission reaches a crucial point, with many of the key individuals implicated in corruption during the administration of Jacob Zuma now appearing under cross-examination...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now