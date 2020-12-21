National More cabinet ministers should have testified, Raymond Zondo says Deputy chief justice says it is regrettable so few top ministers presented evidence to state capture inquiry BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has expressed disappointment that more past and present cabinet ministers have not come forward to submit affidavits or testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zondo expected more would do so but after about two and a half years he is not hopeful that they will come forward now, the judge said in a media update on Monday on the commission’s work...