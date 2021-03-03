National Motor companies give the nod to aftersales competition Despite still having misgivings, the sector says it will support the plans in pursuit of transformation BL PREMIUM

Motor companies have finally declared their support for Competition Commission plans to open the automotive aftermarket to greater competition, a move supporters say will offer customers more choice and lower costs.

Having previously declared itself “gravely disturbed” by the commission’s “blunt instrument” approach to throwing open the vehicle service and repair sector, the Automotive Business Council — formerly the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA — said on Wednesday that while it still had misgivings, it would support the plans in pursuit of overall motor industry transformation...