Motus generates R4.8bn in cash as group recovers from lockdown

SA’s largest automotive group, Motus, has built up a healthy cash pile that will enable it to weather a second hard lockdown or any other economic shocks that may happen in 2021.

Motus’s businesses had seen an uptick in activity after the hard lockdown ended in the middle of 2020 and its management had decreased various costs including job cuts, enabling the group to amass R4.8bn in cash in the six months to December from R1.12bn the previous corresponding period...