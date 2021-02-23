Motus generates R4.8bn in cash as group recovers from lockdown
Cash pile allows vehicle services group to declare an interim dividend
23 February 2021 - 19:31
SA’s largest automotive group, Motus, has built up a healthy cash pile that will enable it to weather a second hard lockdown or any other economic shocks that may happen in 2021.
Motus’s businesses had seen an uptick in activity after the hard lockdown ended in the middle of 2020 and its management had decreased various costs including job cuts, enabling the group to amass R4.8bn in cash in the six months to December from R1.12bn the previous corresponding period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now