Economy Moody’s sceptical of SA’s debt targets The fiscal consolidation outlined in the budget is unlikely to prevent the government’s debt burden rising in the coming years, the ratings agency said BL PREMIUM

Moody’s Investor Services still expects SA debt levels to hit 100% of GDP in the coming years, despite fiscal consolidation efforts outlined in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget.

The ratings agency said the adjustments to budget deficits — due to better-than-expected revenue collections and growth performance — were “modest” and “will not prevent the government debt burden rising over the next three years”...