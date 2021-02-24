Budget in a nutshell: Treasury will hold line on fiscal consolidation plans
Achieving lower debt and deficit targets will depend on the economy achieving higher rates of growth in 2022 than previously forecast, Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday
24 February 2021 - 14:03
The Treasury has committed to holding the line on its fiscal consolidation plans without imposing proposed tax increases of R40bn over the next four years, despite an extremely tight fiscal situation worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both the deficit and debt-to-GDP forecasts decline sharply over the next three years relative to previous forecasts...
