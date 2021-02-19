National

Police seize smuggled ivermectin worth R126m at OR Tambo

The police are working with Interpol and the Indian authorities to establish the source of drugs some say are effective against Covid-19

19 February 2021 - 14:28 S'thembile Cele
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA police have said they seized R126m worth of unregistered medication, believed to be ivermectin, which, in January, regulators cleared  to treat coronavirus patients in a controlled-access programme.

The tablets were discovered in a cargo container that arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from India, and were imported without the necessary approval, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The police are working with Interpol and the Indian authorities to establish the source of the consignment and haven’t made any arrests so far.

Ivermectin has been used for decades to treat livestock infested with parasitic worms, while in humans it’s used as a topical ointment for diseases, skin infections and inflammation.

The World Health Organization has suggested the drug has encouraging effects on Covid-19, though, like other regulators it’s also said the medication hasn’t been properly evaluated.

Bloomberg

Little vials, big crime: Covid-19 and organised crime

Covid vaccines are among the hottest commodities in the world, as manufacturers can’t produce enough jabs for everyone. The Bhekisisa Centre for ...
Features
1 week ago

Local firm offers Russia’s Sputnik shot to SA

Local researchers caution the  vaccine  was tested only in male volunteers and there's no clinical evidence it protects people from  new variant
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No welcome sign for immigrants in draft critical ...
National
2.
UIF to start processing Ters extension in March
National
3.
State Security Agency officials reject obligation ...
National
4.
IEB matric pass rate drops slightly to 98.07%
National / Education
5.
Corruption case against Magashule and others ...
National

Related Articles

Regulator halts bid to give VIPs early jabs

National / Health

SA scientists plan AstraZeneca trial to assess effect on severe disease

National / Health

Covid-19 and organised crime: counterfeit cures

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.