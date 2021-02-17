National / Health Regulator halts bid to give VIPs early jabs BL PREMIUM

The health department’s hopes of having dozens of politicians receive early Covid-19 vaccinations to shore up public confidence in the jab have been dealt a blow after the medicines regulator turned down its request to include them in the first phase of the rollout aimed at health-care workers.

The government launched its national Covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, offering health-care workers the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot in a tightly controlled research setting in order to get around the fact that the product is not yet commercially available...