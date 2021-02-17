Regulator halts bid to give VIPs early jabs

The health department’s hopes of having dozens of politicians receive early Covid-19 vaccinations to shore up public confidence in the jab have been dealt a blow after the medicines regulator turned down its request to include them in the first phase of the rollout aimed at health-care workers.
The government launched its national Covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, offering health-care workers the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot in a tightly controlled research setting in order to get around the fact that the product is not yet commercially available...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now