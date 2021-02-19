No welcome sign for immigrants in draft critical skills list
Draft list released for public comment is notable in its restrictive approach to skilled immigration
19 February 2021 - 05:10
After a two-year delay, the department of home affairs on Thursday published a draft of the "critical skills list" — occupations earmarked for skilled immigration — identifying 126 narrowly defined jobs for eligibility.
The promise that the list would be published this week was made in the state of the nation speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said he was aware it was long overdue but would finally be done...
