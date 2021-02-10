SKILLS SHORTAGE
Brain drain a threat to economic recovery, warns RMB boss
10 February 2021 - 05:09
SA is facing a skills shortage that, if left unchecked, could hold back any prospects of an economic recovery, says James Formby, the boss of Rand Merchant Bank, one of the major players in the country’s investment banking industry.
"SA is losing people in their thirties and forties who are qualified and experienced," said Formby. "Yet it is extremely difficult to bring new people into the country, so there is a risk that the skills base is eroding, and we see this as one of the long-term threats to the country," he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now