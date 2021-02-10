Economy SKILLS SHORTAGE Brain drain a threat to economic recovery, warns RMB boss BL PREMIUM

SA is facing a skills shortage that, if left unchecked, could hold back any prospects of an economic recovery, says James Formby, the boss of Rand Merchant Bank, one of the major players in the country’s investment banking industry.

"SA is losing people in their thirties and forties who are qualified and experienced," said Formby. "Yet it is extremely difficult to bring new people into the country, so there is a risk that the skills base is eroding, and we see this as one of the long-term threats to the country," he said...