SAA saga drags on with new labour action
20 January 2021 - 19:13
The SAA rescue saga will hit the courts again next week when the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) seek an order that the airline be compelled to pay their members a part of their outstanding salaries.
SAA remains mothballed while business rescue practitioners and the new board of directors wait for funds from the Treasury to flow to enable the restart of operations...
