National / Labour Unions angry over ‘paltry’ national minimum wage increase Raise is much less than the prevailing 4.5% inflation, labour formations say BL PREMIUM

The 3.8% national minimum wage increase that was gazetted by the government on Monday is an affront to workers, unions said on Wednesday.

The increase, which comes into effect on March 1, is much lower than the 5% recommended by the National Minimum Wage Commission and has elicited an angry reaction from organised labour.