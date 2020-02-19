Unions angry over ‘paltry’ national minimum wage increase
Raise is much less than the prevailing 4.5% inflation, labour formations say
19 February 2020 - 20:02
The 3.8% national minimum wage increase that was gazetted by the government on Monday is an affront to workers, unions said on Wednesday.
The increase, which comes into effect on March 1, is much lower than the 5% recommended by the National Minimum Wage Commission and has elicited an angry reaction from organised labour.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now