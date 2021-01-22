WATCH: Vaccines, damned lies and statistics

“A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a second, that second for a third, and so on ’til the bulk of society is reduced to mere automatons of misery, to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering ... and the forehorse of this frightful team is public debt. Taxation follows that, and in its train wretchedness and oppression.”

It is worth recalling the words of one of the founding fathers of the US, Thomas Jefferson, in a week in which we’ve had calls for increased taxes to fund the vaccine rollout, and revelations that we’ll be paying over the top for the Serum Institute of India stock due to government lethargy — further evidence of the tyranny of incompetence taxpayers are saddled with, juxtaposed with the impressive inaugural address by US President Joe Biden, and his team hitting the ground running.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers, and Raymond Parsons, a professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University.