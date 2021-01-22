National

WATCH: Vaccines, damned lies and statistics

Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA’s tax payers having to pay for overpriced vaccines

22 January 2021 - 15:02 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/NICKY LOH
Picture: REUTERS/NICKY LOH

“A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a second, that second for a third, and so on ’til the bulk of society is reduced to mere automatons of misery, to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering ... and the forehorse of this frightful team is public debt. Taxation follows that, and in its train wretchedness and oppression.”

It is worth recalling the words of one of the founding fathers of the US, Thomas Jefferson, in a week in which we’ve had calls for increased taxes to fund the vaccine rollout, and revelations that we’ll be paying over the top for the Serum Institute of India stock due to government lethargy — further evidence of the tyranny of incompetence taxpayers are saddled with, juxtaposed with the impressive inaugural address by US President Joe Biden, and his team hitting the ground running.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers, and Raymond Parsons, a professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University.

Eat the rich: Sars targets wealthy tax cheats

As ‘lifestyle audits’ are proposed to unearth tax cheats, the problem of SA’s tax morality goes far deeper than just wringing more from the wealthy
Features
1 day ago

Dennis Davis backs solidarity tax to help fund vaccine rollout

A one-off, progressive tax is an efficient way to pay for vaccine rollout, says Davis
Economy
3 days ago

Fatal fire at India’s Serum Institute that produces AstraZeneca vaccine

At least five people are dead, but the institute’s CEO and owner says vaccine production will not be affected
Companies
22 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: SA paying huge premium for Covid-19 shots from Serum Institute of India

High-income countries helped in development, says health department’s Anban Pillay
National
1 day ago

SHABIR MADHI: SA failed to get its act together on vaccines: here’s how

If the country depends solely on public sector control in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, it will fail dismally. It’s critical that the ...
Features
4 days ago

