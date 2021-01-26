SURVEY
One-third of adults in SA wary of being vaccinated against coronavirus
Survey suggests that SA has a long way to go to reassure people of vaccines’ safety and efficacy
26 January 2021 - 05:10
As the government gears up to begin the biggest immunisation drive in SA’s history, it faces the huge challenge of convincing enough of the population of the wisdom of taking coronavirus vaccines, a new survey reveals.
A third of adult respondents said they would either not get the vaccine or were undecided, according to the latest round of a continued survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)...
