National Social relief plans head for round two Lindiwe Sisulu says there's agreement that the Covid-19 income support grants should be continued and be the base on which a basic income grant can be built BL PREMIUM

The tussle in the ANC and with its allies over the expansion of social welfare payments, which took centre stage at the party’s planning lekgotla at the weekend, will still need to pass the hurdle of affordability when the cabinet assesses the budget at its own lekgotla, which will be held later this week.

Following the two-day meeting at the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party would "consider the extension of basic income relief to unemployed people who do not receive any other form of state assistance" but that "this would depend on the state of public finances". If it were to be done it would not be an open-ended commitment and should have "a clear exit strategy"...