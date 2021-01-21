Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: More than political costs if ANC fails to roll out the vaccine The party has made enormous blunders in the recent past and can’t afford to mess up the way it deals with the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Finding the money to fund SA’s major vaccine drive is going to take some smart political decision-making, and quickly.

While it is the Treasury that will have to come out with the plan on how exactly to do this, as Business Day editor at large Carol Paton pointed out in an interview on Newzroom Afrika this week, the allocation of the budget is a political decision. The most recent example of this was the decision to fund ailing state-owned airline SAA’s business rescue plan to the tune of R10.5bn. ..