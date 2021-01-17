MEDICAL SCHEMES
Racial profiling report targeting black doctors blocked
Gems and the Board of Healthcare Funders block the release of 'harmful' interim report by the industry regulator
17 January 2021 - 17:18
UPDATED 17 January 2021 - 22:54
SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants and a key medical schemes association have blocked the release of an interim report by the industry regulator, which investigated whether black doctors were disproportionately targeted when it came to fraud investigations.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) launched the investigation in June 2019 in terms of section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act, after complaints by black medical practitioners that they were being unfairly targeted. One of the key issues was whether medical schemes and administrators were overstepping their mandates in the way they investigated allegations of wrongdoing...
