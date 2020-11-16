National MEDICAL SCHEMES Cash-strapped medical schemes regulator spends R11.3m to investigate profiling Council for Medical Schemes reports first accumulated deficit in more than a decade BL PREMIUM

The cash-strapped medical schemes regulator spent R11.3m in unbudgeted funds on a high-profile probe into allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes and administrators investigating fraud, it emerged last week.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is a statutory body charged with safeguarding the interests of close to 9-million consumers and ensuring medical schemes, brokers and administrators comply with the Medical Schemes Act.