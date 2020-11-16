MEDICAL SCHEMES
Cash-strapped medical schemes regulator spends R11.3m to investigate profiling
Council for Medical Schemes reports first accumulated deficit in more than a decade
16 November 2020 - 05:10
The cash-strapped medical schemes regulator spent R11.3m in unbudgeted funds on a high-profile probe into allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes and administrators investigating fraud, it emerged last week.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is a statutory body charged with safeguarding the interests of close to 9-million consumers and ensuring medical schemes, brokers and administrators comply with the Medical Schemes Act.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now