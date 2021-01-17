National

Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 until Monday

Utility will review the power supply on Monday as systems remain constrained

17 January 2021 - 17:56 Staff Writer
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Eskom says the power supply remains constrained but load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 11pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

''The system remains constrained and vulnerable, and Eskom will give a further update on the power situation [on Monday] afternoon,” Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

Load-shedding needed to continue as the return to service of some generation units  had been delayed, as well as the need to manage emergency generation reserves and identify risks to the power system.

The return to service of two generation units at Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units, which are now expected to return to service on Monday.

Eskom had returned to service generation units at the Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations, the statement said.

On the impact of Covid-19 on operations, it said: “Despite Eskom’s stringent measures to manage the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations, we are experiencing some impact on operations, including our suppliers. For example, at the Medupi power station we have had 48 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors, which has negatively affected our ability to execute work as planned.”  

Eskom returns to haunt the economy

The power cuts come just as industry ramps up after the holidays
National
3 days ago

Eskom is losing the battle with municipal debt

A watershed judgment found the utility’s decision to interrupt power supply to non-paying local governments was irrational
National
1 week ago

Load-shedding to resume after Koeberg unit shutdown

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented for two nights as the system remains unpredictable
National
1 week ago

Koeberg unit taken offline over leak

Generation capacity of 970MW will be offline until May just as power demand is expected to rise
National
1 week ago

