Companies company comment Why Eskom shouldn’t be excited about self-generation of power The pricier the power, the more customers will seek to find it elsewhere BL PREMIUM

Eskom shouldn’t be excited about self-generation of power in SA, but it is.

Until recently, the ability to generate power for one’s own use has been hamstrung by regulatory red tape and has disadvantaged businesses stung by the economic effects of load-shedding and rising electricity prices. ..