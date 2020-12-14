National Drop in Eskom sales erodes benefit of tariff increases Revenues were flat but the electricity utility reported a modest profit BL PREMIUM

Eskom reported flat interim revenues as an unprecedented drop in electricity sales eroded the benefits of higher power tariffs.

The utility, which continues to be weighed down by a R480bn debt burden, saw sales decline 10.3% for the six months to end- September, causing revenues to remain flat at R108bn despite a tariff increase of 8.76%...