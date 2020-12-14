Drop in Eskom sales erodes benefit of tariff increases
Revenues were flat but the electricity utility reported a modest profit
14 December 2020 - 13:31
Eskom reported flat interim revenues as an unprecedented drop in electricity sales eroded the benefits of higher power tariffs.
The utility, which continues to be weighed down by a R480bn debt burden, saw sales decline 10.3% for the six months to end- September, causing revenues to remain flat at R108bn despite a tariff increase of 8.76%...
