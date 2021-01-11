Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address SA on Monday night, insiders say

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday night, according to an insider in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and a hint from Gauteng premier David Makhura.

The insider told BusinessLIVE that the president would not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured. He said lockdown level 3 will be extended until February 15 and the curfew will be amended to between 9pm and 5am, from 9pm to 6am.

The insider said some borders will be closed.

The expected address by Ramaphosa comes after a week of skyrocketing coronavirus infections. For four consecutive days last week, the country recorded more than 20,000 new daily infections — and more than 17,000 on Sunday.

This means between Wednesday and Sunday last week, there were close to 100,000 new Covid-19 cases.

On Monday morning, Makhura dropped a hint that the much-awaited “family meeting” with the president would be held.

Speaking during his visit to Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital together with health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Makhura said the provincial command centre would give a detailed briefing on the the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday after the president makes made announcement.

“We have been postponing because we felt we had to wait to hear what the president has to announce first,” Makhura said.

Later during the visit, he said he did not know when the president would address the nation.