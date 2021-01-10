Business SAB booze squad fights alcohol ban The brewer has approached the Western Cape High Court on the grounds that the ban contravenes the right to trade and the right to human dignity BL PREMIUM

South African Breweries (SAB) has enlisted a Tembisa taverner, a beer truck owner-driver, and an attorney whose work-life balance depends on his evening drink to join the company in its urgent application to the courts to get the government to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

SAB, which is estimated to produce more than 70% of SA's beer, has warned that it is reviewing its operations and could close plants and distribution centres and cut jobs and investment...