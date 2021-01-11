BREAKING NEWS: SA to close its land borders as the Covid-19 pandemic surges

Twenty land ports in SA will be closed until February 15 while the country will remain on the same level of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Over the past few weeks there has been heavy congestion at border posts such as Beitbridge and Lebombo, which has seen kilometres of long queues waiting to enter or leave the country at various border posts.

Ramaphosa, in an address to the nation, said these ports would be closed to reduce congestion and the high risk of coronavirus transmission.

The 20 land ports include the six largest in SA. Among them are Beitbridge, a border post into Zimbabwe, and Lebombo, which provides entry into Mozambique, as well as the Maseru Bridge border post with Lesotho. There are only specific circumstances under which travel will be allowed. These will include the transport of goods and cargo, as well as the return of SA citizens and permanent residents.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the president first moved the country to level 3 of the lockdown after being at level 1, which is the least restrictive level of the lockdown.

The closure of land ports is the most significant restriction to be added to the regulations gazetted two weeks ago.

The move to level 3 was brought about by the second wave of Covid-19, which is raging through the country.

The restrictions included a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol in a bid to alleviate pressure on hospitals. Ramaphosa said these restrictions would remain in place.

Gatherings remain prohibited, while a maximum of 50 people can attend a funeral. The curfew was changed from 9pm to 5am from 9pm to 6am.

