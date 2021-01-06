SAB to go to court to challenge alcohol ban’s constitutionality
SAB says the legal action is its last resort to protect its employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all their livelihoods
06 January 2021 - 16:48
SA Breweries (SAB) is poised to fight the prohibition on alcohol sales in court as a last-ditch effort to protect the industry.
On Thursday afternoon, the company, which manufactures some of the most prominent SA alcohol brands, said in a statement it would challenge the constitutionality of the blanket ban on alcohol sales, which was reintroduced late in December in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19...
