National Flight bans to SA unlikely to affect already stumbling local tourism sector Major tourism source countries were in hard lockdown restricting travel even before the flight bans were imposed BL PREMIUM

Flight bans imposed on SA by several countries concerned about the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 will not have much of an additional effect on an industry that was already facing heat from key markets going into hard lockdown ahead of Christmas, says SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona.

With many countries tightening restrictions in response to a new surge of cases, “the writing was already on the wall” and domestic operators were not expecting an influx of foreign tourists this holiday season, Ntshona told Business Day on Tuesday...