Knysna and Sedgefield hit hardest by holiday cancellations

One-third of guest houses on the Garden Route have lost at least 50% of their bookings for the festive season, a new survey shows.

The survey was run by an online accommodation booking system provider, NightsBridge, after the recent amendment of coronavirus level 1 regulations.

Most small accommodation owners had pinned their hopes of survival on their bookings for the season after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed at the end of March.

NightsBridge MD Theresa Emerick said: “These hopes were dashed with the announcement that all beaches on the Garden Route would be closed until January.”

About 166 guest houses participated in the NightsBridge survey, and 86% reported 746 cancellations between them after the announcement last Monday.

Emerick said 11 Garden Route accommodation owners reported an 80% to 100% loss of revenue for December and January.

In addition, 169 bookings were postponed to early next year, April 2021 or even as far as December 2021.

“While that means accommodation owners might be able to hang on to some of deposits they had already received, it immediately reduces their future income opportunities,” said Emerick.

“About 20,000 bookings meant to arrive in December and January were cancelled in the two weeks before last Monday’s announcement. In the Western Cape, 12.7% of arrivals on the NightsBridge system have been cancelled.”