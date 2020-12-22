National

Germany and Switzerland join states banning flights from SA over new virus strain

22 December 2020 - 07:22 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ
Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Berlin  — Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands have joined countries  banning flights from SA to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus believed to be responsible for a recent surge in infections.

By Tuesday, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, Sudan, El Salvador  and Guatemala were among states that have banned flights to and from SA and the UK, which has also identified a new variant of the virus that spreads more rapidly. The Dutch government said all passenger flights to and from the two countries were banned with immediate effect until January 1.

Tunisia said it has suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and SA, citing the new coronavirus strain.

Swiss officials said on Monday they believe the new strain is already in Switzerland, though it had not yet officially been  documented there.

The Swiss government also ordered people who have entered the country from the UK and SA since December 14 to start a 10-day quarantine.

“The virus, unfortunately, is one step ahead of us again,” Patrick Mathys, assistant head of communicable diseases at the federal ministry of health, told a news conference two days after Swiss regulators approved Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine against Covid-19.

In SA, health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in SA and is circulating widely. He said  that 216 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities caused by the virus to 24,907. Mkhize also reported that there were 8,789 new cases, taking the national total to  930,711 confirmed infections to date.

Worldwide more than 76.91-million people have been reported to be infected globally and 1,696,364​ have died of Covid-19. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

• Nigeria is advising its subregions to limit public gatherings, close bars and night clubs over the next five weeks amid a spike in new Covid-19 cases there.

Africa's most populous nation could be near a second wave of the novel coronavirus with the number of confirmed cases rising in communities over the past  few weeks.

Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, Abuja and northern state of Kaduna have emerged as new epicentres with over 70% of confirmed cases, said Boss Mustapha, chair  of the presidential task force for Covid-19, who is the country's most senior public  servant.

Reuters, TimesLIVE

New UK virus strain has more countries restricting entry

Australia, Japan, India, Thailand and South Korea are monitoring situation as they manage their own Covid-19 infections spike
World
19 hours ago

Kenyan doctors strike in protest over benefits and PPE shortages

Medics walk out saying the government has ignored their pleas about safety
World
19 hours ago

Now for the best vaccine, and one that will give us lasting immunity

A lot of lives are going to be saved by early Covid-19 vaccines, but the US can do better with proper research answering the many questions ...
Opinion
15 hours ago

UK says new Covid-19 strain spreads faster

PM Boris Johnson says there’s no evidence yet that the variant is more lethal, but it may be as much as 70% more transmissible
World
1 day ago

SACP’s Blade Nzimande furious over unscientific theories on Covid-19 vaccine

After chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng talked about vaccines possibly being ‘part of the devil’, Nzimande says SA cannot afford another health crisis ...
National
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mkhwebane lets politicians off lightly in second ...
National
2.
Jacob Modise asked to temporarily step down as ...
National
3.
Gordhan lawyers say ruling on Mkhwebane’s Pillay ...
National
4.
The Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago: How love for ...
National
5.
Knysna and Sedgefield hit hardest by holiday ...
National

Related Articles

The UK’s nightmare before Brexit creates trade and food crises amid new virus ...

World / Europe

Australian states impose tighter restrictions as Sydney virus cluster spreads

World / Asia

Denmark to dig up dead mink and burn them as corporate waste

World / Europe

China open to visit by Covid-19 investigators, says WHO

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.