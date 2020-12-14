Global travel should proceed unhindered, international bodies insist
Ailing travel and tourism sector cannot wait for Covid-19 vaccines, industry representatives say
14 December 2020 - 19:45
International travel can safely continue operating without waiting for Covid-19 vaccines, Global travel and tourism industry representatives said on Monday.
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) — which represents the global travel & tourism private sector — along with the Airports Council International (ACI), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said the world cannot wait for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to return travel and tourism to normal levels...
