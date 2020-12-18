Unions accuse department of mismanaging SAA’s business rescue plan
18 December 2020 - 08:36
The National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have questioned the legality of the department of public enterprises attempting to negotiate directly with unions about the salaries to be paid to SAA employees.
The dispute about salaries to be paid to employees of SAA, which is in business rescue, is ongoing, with the unions declaring they are willing to go to court to contest the decision to pay three months’ salary and a 13th cheque in lieu of five months’ salary. Workers were given until close of business on Friday to accept the offer...
