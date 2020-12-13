National Eskom to pursue R3bn more in irregular spending BL PREMIUM

Eskom, which resumed power cuts at the weekend, has estimated there is a further R3bn in irregular expenditure to recover at Kusile after it was announced that Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB had agreed to pay back R1.56bn in relation to an overpayment of a contract at the troubled power station.

CEO André de Ruyter said that once the money was recovered at Kusile, the parastatal would deal with contracts at its other mega coal-fired power station, Medupi...