Eskom to pursue R3bn more in irregular spending
13 December 2020 - 18:43
Eskom, which resumed power cuts at the weekend, has estimated there is a further R3bn in irregular expenditure to recover at Kusile after it was announced that Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB had agreed to pay back R1.56bn in relation to an overpayment of a contract at the troubled power station.
CEO André de Ruyter said that once the money was recovered at Kusile, the parastatal would deal with contracts at its other mega coal-fired power station, Medupi...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now