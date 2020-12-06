PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for state to get into gear on energy policy
The government should just get on with the business of dealing decisively with energy policy, show some leadership and cut the stalling
06 December 2020 - 17:54
It’s time to call out the nonsensical nature of energy policy in SA.
I don’t understand how the notional short-run political upsides of not dealing decisively with energy policy and those causing the blockages can be worth it versus the long-run damage to one’s legacy, reduced growth, higher unemployment and lower investment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now