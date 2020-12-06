Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for state to get into gear on energy policy The government should just get on with the business of dealing decisively with energy policy, show some leadership and cut the stalling BL PREMIUM

It’s time to call out the nonsensical nature of energy policy in SA.

I don’t understand how the notional short-run political upsides of not dealing decisively with energy policy and those causing the blockages can be worth it versus the long-run damage to one’s legacy, reduced growth, higher unemployment and lower investment...