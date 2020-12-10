Solidarity Fund ‘not saying no’ to further Covid vaccine donation
10 December 2020 - 18:36
The Solidarity Fund, which stepped in to make a R327m down payment to help the government access Covid-19 vaccines, says it has not ruled out paying more money towards the effort.
The fund, set up in March to support SA’s response to the pandemic, stepped in on behalf of SA to pay the first tranche owed to the global Covax facility — a World Health Organisation-backed body working to give lower-income countries access to vaccines. The payment from the fund, which is due on December 15, is roughly 15% of the full amount required for the vaccine that is expected to cover 10% of the population...
