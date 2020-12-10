National McKinsey admits to mistakes but not corruption BL PREMIUM

McKinsey & Co, one of the world’s biggest and most influential consulting groups, has distanced itself from state capture allegations, saying an internal investigation cleared it of corruption, except for “several mistakes” committed by its executives.

Its chief risk officer, Jean-Christophe Mieszala, testified virtually from Paris during a sitting beset by technical glitches, which resulted in state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo, adjourning the session several times on Thursday...