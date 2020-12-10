McKinsey admits to mistakes but not corruption
10 December 2020 - 20:02
McKinsey & Co, one of the world’s biggest and most influential consulting groups, has distanced itself from state capture allegations, saying an internal investigation cleared it of corruption, except for “several mistakes” committed by its executives.
Its chief risk officer, Jean-Christophe Mieszala, testified virtually from Paris during a sitting beset by technical glitches, which resulted in state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo, adjourning the session several times on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now