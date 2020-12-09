BREAKING NEWS: McKinsey agrees to repay R650m to SAA, Transnet
09 December 2020 - 16:12
McKinsey and Co, one of the world’s biggest consultancies that was was ensnared in into the state capture project, has agreed to repay about R650m in fees earned on dodgy contracts at SAA and Transnet, it said on Wednesday.
McKinsey is one of several companies to be dragged into a scandal involving government contracts granted to companies controlled by members of the Gupta family, businessmen friends of former President Jacob Zuma. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now