BREAKING NEWS: McKinsey agrees to repay R650m to SAA, Transnet

McKinsey agrees to repay R650m to SAA, Transnet

McKinsey and Co, one of the world’s biggest consultancies that was was ensnared in into the state capture project, has agreed to repay about R650m in fees earned on dodgy contracts at SAA and Transnet, it said on Wednesday.

McKinsey is one of several companies to be dragged into a scandal involving government contracts granted to companies controlled by members of the Gupta family, businessmen friends of former President Jacob Zuma. ..