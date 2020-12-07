National Subsistence farmers to get cash boost from government Millions of rural households rely on subsistence farming for their food and to supplement their incomes BL PREMIUM

SA’s struggling subsistence farmers are set to receive a cash boost with government announcing on Monday that it has set aside R1bn to assist small-scale farmers.

Millions of rural households rely on subsistence farming for their food and to supplement their incomes. Conservative estimates suggest that there about three-million subsistence farmers in SA playing a key role in improving household food security. However, they hardly receive any formal support from government...