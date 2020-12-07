Subsistence farmers to get cash boost from government
Millions of rural households rely on subsistence farming for their food and to supplement their incomes
07 December 2020 - 17:47
SA’s struggling subsistence farmers are set to receive a cash boost with government announcing on Monday that it has set aside R1bn to assist small-scale farmers.
Millions of rural households rely on subsistence farming for their food and to supplement their incomes. Conservative estimates suggest that there about three-million subsistence farmers in SA playing a key role in improving household food security. However, they hardly receive any formal support from government...
