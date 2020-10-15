National Stimulus plan aims to create 800,000 job opportunities Economy recovery project will see R100bn spent over three years and involve all provinces, 15 departments and all metros BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an ambitious employment stimulus programme requiring the expenditure of R100bn over the next three years.

This fiscal year alone, just more than R14bn will be spent on creating about 800,000 employment and economic opportunities in a programme that will build on existing public works programmes and create new ones.