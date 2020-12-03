WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest Covid-19 restrictions as the country heads into the festive season.

His address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

The issue is pressing because a large number of people are expected to travel between provinces after public schools close, then again when the festive season ends, raising the risk that they could reseed the epidemic in places where transmission is low now.

The national state of disaster has been extended to December 15. The government is, however, expected to extend it for another month.