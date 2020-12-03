National

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

The president is expected to give more details about renewed lockdowns as the country heads into the festive season

03 December 2020 - 19:47 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest Covid-19 restrictions as the country heads into the festive season.

His address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

The issue is pressing because a large number of people are expected to travel between provinces after public schools close, then again when the festive season ends, raising the risk that they could reseed the epidemic in places where transmission is  low now.

The national state of disaster has been extended to December 15. The government is, however, expected to extend it for another month.

